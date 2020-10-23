Lockwood
Darleen S. Lockwood, 77, formerly of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away October 7, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Darleen was born in Stamford, CT to Gerald and Roseann Shults. She met her husband Vince when she was a customer at the Shell service station where he worked, on Summer Street, in Stamford. Darleen and Vince moved from New Milford, CT to Green Cove Springs (Lake Asbury) in 1974. Darleen worked various jobs from property management to financial management over the years, but work did not define her as she was most proud to be a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Darleen loved plants and gardening, her many cats through the years, riding her motorcycle, and traveling the country in an RV with Vince, until his passing in December 2011.
Darleen downsized her RV, her car, and her motorcycle in 2012, and then her home, when she moved to Southern Florida in 2015 to be nearer to her son Scott. Her final moves were to Harbor Chase in 2018 and then to YourLife of Palm Beach Gardens in 2019, both are Memory Care facilities.
Darleen was predeceased by her husband Vince, after 50 years of marriage, in 2011. She is survived by her brother Randy Shults, her sons Scott and Todd Lockwood; granddaughters, Kayla Hunsberger, Savannah Lockwood, Mackenzie Small, and Haley Lockwood; along with 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of cards and flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Safe Animal Shelter, in Middleburg, Florida, a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats. This non-profit shelter was very dear to the hearts of Darleen and Vince.
