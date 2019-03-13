TONEY

Darlene Abboud Toney, 76, passed away on 3/10/2019. Darlene was surrounded by family at the time of her death and had many friends and family provide comfort and love in her final days.

Darlene was a Jacksonville native and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She married Thomas Toney Sr. in 1966 and the two of them opened Toney's Sandwich Shop in the 1970s. She worked diligently to make the sandwich shop successful and build it into the Jacksonville institution it became. However, her true love was in her cherished role as a devoted housewife and homemaker. She was genuinely happiest when she was surrounded by friends and family, preparing meals and making sure that all stomachs were overly filled. Her warm and giving soul will be deeply missed. Darlene was a devout Catholic and now is at peace in the tender care of our Lord and those who passed before her.

Darlene is preceded in death by her devoted husband Thomas Toney Sr., parents Albert and Libbie Abboud and her brother Fred (Sylvia). She is survived by her three sons Thomas Jr (Christina), Richard (Claudia), and Mark (Meagan); brothers Thomas Abboud (Mary), Donald Abboud (Mary), and eight grandchildren- Vic

toria, Alexander, Nicholas, Henry, Leah, Nicole, Sophia and Saira.

Darlene's family wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to River Garder Hebrew Home and its staff for the exceptional care she received over the past 8 years.

The family will receive visitors at Legacy Lodge at Oaklawn on 3/13/19 from 6pm-8pm.

Funeral services will be held at Assumption Catholic Church on 3/14/19 at 10:30am.

