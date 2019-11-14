|
Wallace
Darlene Wallace, 91, of Searcy, Arkansas passed away on November 11, 2019, at Providence Senior Living. She was born on September 6, 1928, to the late Harry and Bertha Dowling in Tampa, Florida. A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Arkansas. A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the Powell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Searcy Arkansas www.powellfuneralhome.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019