Powell Funeral Home
2602 West Beebe-Capps Expressway
Searcy, AR 72143
(501) 268-7220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Darlene Wallace


1928 - 2019
Darlene Wallace Obituary
Wallace
Darlene Wallace, 91, of Searcy, Arkansas passed away on November 11, 2019, at Providence Senior Living. She was born on September 6, 1928, to the late Harry and Bertha Dowling in Tampa, Florida. A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Arkansas. A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the Powell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Searcy Arkansas www.powellfuneralhome.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
