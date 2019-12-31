Home

Music Funeral Home/Satilla Crematory
1503 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 283-1414
Darrell Russell Fancher

Darrell Russell Fancher Obituary
Fancher
Darrell Russell Fancher, 71, born in Indianapolis, IN on October 6, 1948, peacefully passed into eternity Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, FL.
He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Cross Keys High School and Georgia State University, both in Atlanta, Georgia. He also received his Masters from Jacksonville University. He served in the United States Air Force where he and his bride Carol spent an adventurous time in Okinawa.
Darrell had a successful career in finance and accounting. He developed many long-lasting friendships during his time at PSS and Healthlink in Jacksonville, Florida. It was some of these friends who introduced him to the sport of car racing. If he wasn't at home on a weekend you could probably find this team of friends and car enthusiasts busy racing around the track at Sebring, Road Atlanta, Savannah, Watkins Glen, and numerous other tracks. As one of his friends said, "Maybe he will still be racing that yellow Datsun 510"!
Darrell had accepted Jesus as his Savior and was a member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents Howard & Gertrude Fancher.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Carol Fancher, brothers Lance (Sherrie) of Vero Beach, FL; Eric (Pam) of Lawrenceville, GA; Derwin (Carol) of Lake Wylie, SC., brother-in-law & sister-in-law Buzz & Ann Bishop of Big Canoe, GA, nephews Barron, Adam and Michael, and nieces Emily, Erica and Bailee.
A graveside celebration service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday (January 4, 2020) at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to Seamark Ranch, P.O. Box 24032, Jacksonville, FL 32241.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of the arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
