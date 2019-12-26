|
Crisp
Darryl Wilson Crisp, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born October 3, 1954, in Fernandina Beach but raised in Jacksonville, Fla. He was a 1972 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Greenville Tech College.
Darryl was President of Crisp and Harrison Advertising and Island Builders, Inc.
Darryl moved back to Fernandina Beach in 1996 with his young family to build a home on the property affectionately known as "The Puddle". He and his wife Barbara, of 31 years graciously entertained family and friends at their home, a place filled with good times and special memories. Darryl was creative, artistic and passionate about everything he did. He was a loving, devoted father, husband and grandfather.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, President of the Surf Club and member of Golf Club of Amelia where he was an avid golfer. Darryl received a golfer of the year award and hole in one recognition. He was an avid diver and fisherman with over forty trips to the Keys for the annual opening of lobster season.
Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel T. Crisp, Jr. and Carolyn K. Crisp and his oldest brother, Daniel T. Crisp, III.
He is survived by his wife Barbara M. Crisp, daughter Elizabeth C. Hicks (Zach) and son Harrison F. Crisp, USAAF; brothers David K. Crisp (Mary) and Dale K. Crisp (Leslie); and sister-in-law Allison R. Crisp; grandchildren Remy K. Hicks and Charles W. Hicks and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Fernandina Beach at 11:00 A.M., Saturday December 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorials gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 9N 6th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019