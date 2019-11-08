|
BARKER
Daryl Stamm Barker, our adored wife, mother and nana, passed away November 7, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ, January 8, 1932, the daughter of Kathryn Charlotte Wright and Walter Gunthard Stamm.
She attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida from 1949-1953 and majored in Economics and Spanish. She played basketball, was a synchronized swimmer and a Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor. While at Rollins, she met Frank H. Barker and they were married August 4, 1953. Their college romance lasted 66 years.
She was an educator, teaching elementary school in Duval and Palm Beach Counties. She traveled the world, was an avid reader, loved cultural events, but most of all loved being with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Frank, her son Bruce and his wife Pam, her daughter Doane and her husband Kurt, and her grandchildren Chris, Jake, Kevin, Jamie and Alyssa.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Redeemer Church at 190 South Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at 11 O'clock, with reception to follow service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cultural Center of Ponte Vedra Beach or the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Foundation. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019