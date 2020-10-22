1/1
Dave Wallace Sr.
Wallace
David Franklin Wallace, Sr., 90, passed away quietly on October 18, 2020. He was born in Nashville and grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where his family moved from a farm to the Riverside neighborhood.
Dave graduated from Lee High School and attended the University of Florida, leaving to serve in the Marine Corps. He soon followed his high school sweetheart and 1948 Gator Bowl Queen, Toni Gories, to New York City, where they married and lived for many years.
After retiring from Eastman Kodak, Dave returned with Toni to Jacksonville and settled again on St. Johns Avenue, a few blocks from where they'd met as teens. An enthusiastic fan of big band jazz, Dave could most often be spotted in his fishing vest, driving around town in his prized black '78 convertible VW Beetle, or holding hands with Toni in a booth at Al's Pizza or The Brick in Avondale.
Dave is survived by Toni, his beloved wife of 70 years, and by his sister, his two children, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and sixteen nieces and nephews.
Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 is serving the family
A celebration of Dave's life will be held in 2021.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
