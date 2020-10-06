Davia Stalnaker

Stalnaker
Davia Ann Stalnaker went to be with Jesus on September 30, 2020. Davia was born in Morganfield, Kentucky and soon moved to Charleston, South Carolina with her family. She attended Hanahan High School where she was a cheerleader. Davia then went to Erskin College and Clemson University in S.C. While growing up, she helped her father, John Berry, race sailboats up and down the East Coast. Davia married Jerry Stalnaker, a career Air Force pilot, and they had two children while moving around the country. She taught school in S.C. on two occasions, one when she was just 21 and again later in life when she lived in Niceville, Florida. Davia worked as a media specialist at Ruckel Middle School where she had many, many friends. Niceville was her home for over 20 years. Always, the team mom, Davia was very active in the Booster Club and the Niceville Little League. In addition, she helped the youth choir at the First United Methodist Church in Niceville. One of Davia's favorite things to do was dance the Shag. She was really good at it! Another of her likes was feeding the birds. The highlight of her life was a trip to Europe with her husband to meet his French relatives. They went to Paris and Nice and then on to Italy. What a wonderful time they had together on this trip. She never forgot the fun they had. Her husband accompanied her to Panama where they traveled the country. She really loved the Panamanians. Davia was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Berry and step-brother, Beau Berry. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Jerry Stalnaker; her sons, Zack and Jake; and her grandchildren that she loved so dearly: Caleb, Katie, Asher, Luka, Zeke, Ella and Romie. They will always remember their YaYa. She loved them so much. She also leaves behind her father, John Berry; her aunt, Freddie Flaks; her uncle, Ken Flaks and their children; step-mother, Joan Berry; and step-brother, Scott Berry. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate her life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Church of Eleven22 Baymeadows Drive Campus, 8133 Point Meadows Drive, Jacksonville, FL. A reception will immediately follow at 1868 Arden Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL. She will be inurned at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Davia's name to the Heart's Cry Children's Ministry (heartscrychildren.com
). Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com