Funeral service for Mr. David Alexander will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church, Rev. Ronald Williams, Sr. Pastor. Rev. Charles Young, officiating service. He served in the United States Army for nine years and retired from the Department of Defense. He is survived by his: wife, Thomasina Bradford Alexander; children, Joseph Alexander, Alicisa Nelson, Jawana Alexander and Rashard Johnson; 4 grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Interment will be held in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020