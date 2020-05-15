Allen
David P. Allen Sr., age 68, of St. Augustine, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020. He passed peacefully in his own home while in the care of his loving family. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware and grew up in Richmond, Virginia and Lawrence, Kansas. David earned his Bachelor's in English from the University of Kansas, and went on to earn his Master's in English from the University of Florida. After graduation he entered into the Insurance industry and taught as an adjunct English professor at several universities across Northeast Florida. Among his many accomplishments, he spent 15 years as the VP of Training and Management Development for VyStar Credit Union. He was an avid follower of sports, including football, baseball, basketball, and all things Florida Gators. In addition to his professional endeavors, he was an active, devoted member of Switzerland Community Church, and a faithful servant of the Lord. He was known to be a history buff and trivia expert. David will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and will be deeply missed.
David is survived by his wife of 29 years, Patty Allen; sons, David Allen, Jr. (Sierra) and Joseph Allen; granddaughter, Cecilia; brother, Dudley Allen (Jane) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, John W. Allen Jr. and Lois D. Allen, and siblings, Susan Beers and John W. "Bill" Allen, III.
A celebration of David Allen's life will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Sanctuary of Switzerland Community Church. Proper social distancing protocols will be in place. However, if you would like to honor David's life from your residence, a live stream will be available at the link below. A luncheon reception in Bardin Hall/The Hangar will immediately follow the service.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 16, 2020.