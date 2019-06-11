GOUCH

Funeral services for Dr. David Allen Gouch, Sr., 81, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14th in the Hobson Auditorium of First Baptist Church, with Mr. Terry Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends in the Hobson Auditorium from 10:00 a.m. till service time on Friday. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born October 4, 1937, in Greenville, South Carolina to Irma and Charles Gouch, Dr. Gouch died Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville. A retired Medical Doctor, he received his Medical Degree from the University of Tennessee, served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of First Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Billie Wynette Williams Gouch of Jacksonville; four daughters, Holly J. (Greg) Berckmiller of Saint Johns, FL, Robin E. Webber of Orange Park, FL, Jacqui S. (Sean) Hurd of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Crystal L. Lane of Fleming Island, FL; a son, David Allen (Sabrina) Gouch, Jr. of Vilas, NC; a step-daughter, Jeri (Hal) Murdock of Jacksonville Beach, FL; two step-sons, Mike (Della) Braddock, of South Carolina and Mark (Kathy) Braddock of Tampa, FL; a sister, Marty Hartley of Orlando, FL; three brothers, Charles Bernard (Elaine) Gouch, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Lionel Harvey Wilson (Louise) Gouch, Sr. of Mooresville, NC, and John Bewick (Betty Jean) Gouch, Sr. of Charlotte, NC and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Light Ministries, 8421 Baymeadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S, where friends may call on Wednesday and Thursday.

