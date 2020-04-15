Home

David Ashton


1930 - 2020
David Ashton Obituary
Ashton
David Lee Ashton, 89, passed away April 10, 2020. Born September 6, 1930, he was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL, where he worked as a pipe fabricator until retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Sylvia McAlum and daughter, Melanie Woods. He is survived by sons, Neal, Scott and Phillip; and daughters Cheryl and Katie. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
