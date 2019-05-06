|
|
Blumberg
Mr. David "Bloomie" Blumberg, 67, of Newnan, GA passed away on January 21, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 26, 1951 to the late Marvin Bernard Blumberg and Mary Louise Brown Blumberg. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Coggeshall.
He served proudly in the United States Air Force and worked for the FAA. He also has a Master's degree in public administration.
David is survived by his wife, Laura Brown Blumberg; sons, David Wilson Blumberg and his wife Christianne, Nathan Robert Blumberg; daughters, Lauren Brown Haas and her husband, Payton, Olivia Louise Edwards and her husband, Jonathan, Natalie Keilana Blumberg and Natalie Jean Brown. Also surviving are brothers, Robert Blumberg and Leonard Blumberg; sister, Janet Qureshi; grandchildren, Walker Haas, Riley Edwards, Rosalie Haas, Theo Edwards and James Blumberg.
Graveside interment of ashes will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 18th @ 10:00 am. Address is 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 6 to May 13, 2019