Funeral services for David Willard Bussey, 87, will be held 11AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the chapel at JACKSONVILLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL with Dr. David Tarkington officiating. Interment will follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery. David was born on August 21, 1933 in Ft. White, Florida. He was the son of Charlie and Hilda Bussey. He went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. David served his country proudly in the United States Army. He went on to make his career as a Truck Driver working for the Navy Exchange and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. David loved the Lord and was devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Orange Park for over 40 years. He will be remembered as a man that was an avid gardener, he liked ceramics, arts and crafts, and most of all being devoted to his family. David was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Laura Bussey in 2017. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Rosa Harrington and her husband Rick; granddaughter, Brittany Harrington; five sisters, Katie Hewett, Jeannette Shaver, Mary Ruff and her husband Frank, Margaret Patterson and her husband Chester, and Bess Bussey, as well as many other loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service from 10AM-11AM at the funeral home. David touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
