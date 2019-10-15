Home

Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
1924 - 2019
David C. Nixon Obituary
Nixon
David C. Nixon, age 95, was born on March 22, 1924, in Mound City, MO and passed away on October 12, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. He entered the Navy in 1943 and proudly served in WWII and the Korean War. In August 1948 he married the love of his life, Margaret Johnston, and together raised three children, Mike Nixon (deceased), Linda Yates and Susan Newman. Dave enjoyed making macrame worms which he has spread worldwide. He has 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Dave and Margaret remained happily married for 65 years until her passing. Dave spent several years volunteering at the Food Bank with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. Entombment will follow in the Sermon on the Mount Mausoleum. Donations in his honor can be made to Community Hospice or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
