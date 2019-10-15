|
|
Nixon
David C. Nixon, age 95, was born on March 22, 1924, in Mound City, MO and passed away on October 12, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. He entered the Navy in 1943 and proudly served in WWII and the Korean War. In August 1948 he married the love of his life, Margaret Johnston, and together raised three children, Mike Nixon (deceased), Linda Yates and Susan Newman. Dave enjoyed making macrame worms which he has spread worldwide. He has 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Dave and Margaret remained happily married for 65 years until her passing. Dave spent several years volunteering at the Food Bank with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. Entombment will follow in the Sermon on the Mount Mausoleum. Donations in his honor can be made to Community Hospice or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019