David Carl

David Harold Carl, 73, passed away in his San Marco home on June 23, 2020 from recent health complications. Born in Portland, Oregon on November 2, 1946, his family moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1956, where David grew up and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. Following graduation, David joined the US Air Force and did two tours of duty during the Vietnam war. Upon his return, David pursued his education and graduated from the University of North Florida in 1974. His career started at Price Waterhouse before he joined Area Communications / Continental Cablevision in 1981. He retired from MediaOne in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer and pursued real estate investment projects in the San Marco / Lakewood area.
David was a member of The Friars, an avid runner and Gate River Run participant, and a regular at the Kingfish tournament and Epping Forest Fitness Center. But what David may be most remembered for was his neighborly presence in the San Marco community walking his dogs – Maxwell and Libby. David was a devoted companion and husband to his wife, (Robin Hollister) Hollie Smith, who pre-deceased him in 2007. They were together for almost 20 years and shared many four-legged fur babies.
David will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving brother, uncle, son-in-law and brother-in-law. David is pre-deceased by his parents Kathryn Ellen (Benner) Carl and Alfred Hansen, stepfather Earl H. Carl, and his brother, Ronald E. Carl. He is survived by his brother Lawrence W. Carl and sister-in-law Bonnie Carl in Chico, CA; his brother Robert J. Carl and sister-in-law Eva Carl in Gainesville, FL; his sister-in-law Sonja Carl; his sister-in-law Michelle (Smith) Todd and brother-in-law Mark Todd; his nieces Brandy (Carl) Geile, Cheryl Adkins, Nara-Lee Todd, Marielle Todd; his nephew Tony Adkins and four great nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank his friends and neighbors for the outpouring of support in recent months. David will be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery in a private ceremony; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
