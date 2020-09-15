Clarke
David Wright Clarke died in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on September 13, 2020, aged 96. He was born in West Haven, CT on October 1, 1923 to Dr. Ralph deBallard and Lucy French Clarke. He attended grade and high schools in Wethersfield, CT and graduated from Kimball Union Academy of Meriden, NH in 1942. His Dartmouth College education was interrupted by three years of military service during World War II. He served as a Sergeant in the Medical Corp with the 1251st Engineer Combat Battalion. He resumed his studies at Dartmouth, graduating in 1949 with a BA degree in Economics.
David worked in Mortgage Banking in Hartford, CT; Dallas, TX; Milwaukee, WI; Richmond, VA and Washington D.C. He retired to Florida in 1989 and served with Beaches Habitat for Humanity for 8 years.
His wife of 37 years, Mimi Dudenhoefer, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Keith Averett and five children: Dave, Jr. (Debbie) of Charlotte, NC; Bob (Cece) of St. Petersburg, FL; Tom (Chuck) of Annapolis, MD; Brian (Ellen) of White Stone, VA; and Sara of Annapolis, MD. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A brother Jim predeceased him.
He will be interred in a private family service in Oaklawn Cemetery, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beaches Habitat for Humanity, 797 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233 (www.beacheshabitat.org
).
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
