1/1
David Clarke
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarke
David Wright Clarke died in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on September 13, 2020, aged 96. He was born in West Haven, CT on October 1, 1923 to Dr. Ralph deBallard and Lucy French Clarke. He attended grade and high schools in Wethersfield, CT and graduated from Kimball Union Academy of Meriden, NH in 1942. His Dartmouth College education was interrupted by three years of military service during World War II. He served as a Sergeant in the Medical Corp with the 1251st Engineer Combat Battalion. He resumed his studies at Dartmouth, graduating in 1949 with a BA degree in Economics.
David worked in Mortgage Banking in Hartford, CT; Dallas, TX; Milwaukee, WI; Richmond, VA and Washington D.C. He retired to Florida in 1989 and served with Beaches Habitat for Humanity for 8 years.
His wife of 37 years, Mimi Dudenhoefer, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Keith Averett and five children: Dave, Jr. (Debbie) of Charlotte, NC; Bob (Cece) of St. Petersburg, FL; Tom (Chuck) of Annapolis, MD; Brian (Ellen) of White Stone, VA; and Sara of Annapolis, MD. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A brother Jim predeceased him.
He will be interred in a private family service in Oaklawn Cemetery, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beaches Habitat for Humanity, 797 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233 (www.beacheshabitat.org).
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved