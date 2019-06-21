Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cogswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cogswell

Obituary Condolences

David Cogswell Obituary
COGSWELL
Funeral services for John David Cogswell III, who passed away on June 16, 2019, will be held Monday at 11:00 AM from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1). The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the graveside. Mr. Cogswell was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. He was an A/C Technician by trade and is the son of the late John David Cogswell Jr., and Kathleen Cogswell. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Nichole Cogswell; Mother Kathleen Cogswell, Father-in-law, Dennis Reid; Daughter, Taylor Lyn' Cogswell; 2 sons, John David Cogswell IV, and Tye "Casper" Burden; 1 sister, Pamela Reed (Spencer); 1 brother, Dorsey Paulk; 3 nieces, Samantha Reed, Payton Reed, Kaitlyn Campbell, and other relatives and friends. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now