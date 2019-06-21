|
COGSWELL
Funeral services for John David Cogswell III, who passed away on June 16, 2019, will be held Monday at 11:00 AM from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1). The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the graveside. Mr. Cogswell was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. He was an A/C Technician by trade and is the son of the late John David Cogswell Jr., and Kathleen Cogswell. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Nichole Cogswell; Mother Kathleen Cogswell, Father-in-law, Dennis Reid; Daughter, Taylor Lyn' Cogswell; 2 sons, John David Cogswell IV, and Tye "Casper" Burden; 1 sister, Pamela Reed (Spencer); 1 brother, Dorsey Paulk; 3 nieces, Samantha Reed, Payton Reed, Kaitlyn Campbell, and other relatives and friends. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 23, 2019