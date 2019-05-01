Currie

Currie-David Bruce Currie, age 73, entered into the glory of Christ and His Kingdom on April 29, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville Beach, FL. He was born in Detroit, MI, December 24, 1945, to Bruce and Lillie Currie. David married Pat (Riggan) Currie, who survives him, on August 5, 1967. They have been married for 51 years. Dave is survived by their children: Timothy David Currie, Townsend, Ga.; Julia Beth Currie, Miami, FL.; and Tyler David Currie, Daytona Beach. Also survived by brothers: James (Maxine) Currie and Paul (Nancy) Currie, all from MI.

Dave graduated from LeTourneau College in 1969. Working first as an engineer at General Motors Terex and then in real estate where he formed a commercial real estate firm, Currie-Hall in Kent, OH. Among other ventures, he built 2 racquetball and fitness clubs. Dave enjoyed skiing, skating, and biking. Moving to FL in 1999 he rehabbed his and Pat's 1930's beach house. They are members of Ocean Park Baptist Church in Jax Beach. He was very active with church activities. He loved the beach and fishing and kayaking and family times here and Key Largo and Long Lake in MI.

Visitation will be at Beaches Memorial Park 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019. Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Ocean Park Baptist Church, 402 16th Avenue South, Jax Beach. Pastor Chris Partyka will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ocean Park Baptist Church.

Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019