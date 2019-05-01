Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park
1500 Main St.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-1166
Resources
More Obituaries for David Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Currie

Obituary Condolences

David Currie Obituary
Currie
Currie-David Bruce Currie, age 73, entered into the glory of Christ and His Kingdom on April 29, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville Beach, FL. He was born in Detroit, MI, December 24, 1945, to Bruce and Lillie Currie. David married Pat (Riggan) Currie, who survives him, on August 5, 1967. They have been married for 51 years. Dave is survived by their children: Timothy David Currie, Townsend, Ga.; Julia Beth Currie, Miami, FL.; and Tyler David Currie, Daytona Beach. Also survived by brothers: James (Maxine) Currie and Paul (Nancy) Currie, all from MI.
Dave graduated from LeTourneau College in 1969. Working first as an engineer at General Motors Terex and then in real estate where he formed a commercial real estate firm, Currie-Hall in Kent, OH. Among other ventures, he built 2 racquetball and fitness clubs. Dave enjoyed skiing, skating, and biking. Moving to FL in 1999 he rehabbed his and Pat's 1930's beach house. They are members of Ocean Park Baptist Church in Jax Beach. He was very active with church activities. He loved the beach and fishing and kayaking and family times here and Key Largo and Long Lake in MI.
Visitation will be at Beaches Memorial Park 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019. Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Ocean Park Baptist Church, 402 16th Avenue South, Jax Beach. Pastor Chris Partyka will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ocean Park Baptist Church.
Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now