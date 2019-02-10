DURRETT

David Davis Durrett, born on Jan. 8, 1935 in New York City, passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.

He was a devoted husband and father, known for his kindness, quick wit, and generosity. A lifelong Jacksonville resident and a well-known area homebuilder, Dave will be missed by all who knew him. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Florida State University, and he honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Belle, and brother, Johnny. Dave was married nearly 56 years to the former Patricia Mary O'Brien of New Orleans. He is survived by his loving wife; son, David, Jr.; daughter, Mary Hamilton (Frank); his beloved grandson, Roy Hamilton; sister-in-law, Carol Durrett; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service honoring Dave will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., this Friday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m.