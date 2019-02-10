Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Durrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Davis Durrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Davis Durrett Obituary
DURRETT
David Davis Durrett, born on Jan. 8, 1935 in New York City, passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.
He was a devoted husband and father, known for his kindness, quick wit, and generosity. A lifelong Jacksonville resident and a well-known area homebuilder, Dave will be missed by all who knew him. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Florida State University, and he honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Belle, and brother, Johnny. Dave was married nearly 56 years to the former Patricia Mary O'Brien of New Orleans. He is survived by his loving wife; son, David, Jr.; daughter, Mary Hamilton (Frank); his beloved grandson, Roy Hamilton; sister-in-law, Carol Durrett; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service honoring Dave will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., this Friday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.