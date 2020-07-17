Williams
On June 30, 2020, David Deo "Dave" Williams peacefully passed away following a courageous three-year battle with ALS. The oldest of four children, Dave was born in Highland Park, Michigan on June 13, 1954, to David Rockwell Williams and Agnes "Aggie" Williams. His childhood revolved around constant motion—he enjoyed the outdoors with his siblings, played sports, and climbed and jumped off trees (and sometimes even buildings!) This may be where his nickname of "Superman" began! Dave often recounted happy childhood memories of his parents, sister, brothers, many aunts, uncles, and cousins and their trips to the lake for family vacations. Throughout Dave's illness, he received many calls and visits from his siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who sent cards and pictures recounting the family lake trip adventures and antics of growing up together. Athleticism became a theme for Dave's life. He attended Illinois State University where he was a standout wrestler. In 1983 Dave moved to Jacksonville, Florida and became a member of the faculty of Bishop Kenny High School. There he served 32 years as a social studies teacher, a devoted coach, and as the Dean of Students. In 1995 Dave received a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Jacksonville University. For four years of his tenure at Bishop Kenny, Dave's daughter, Nadine, attended BK and was an exceptional volleyball player. Dave loved to watch her play and was her #1 fan as she went on to play at Santa Fe State College and University of West Florida. Nadine was Dave's proudest accomplishment and his greatest life blessing. When Dave wasn't on the BK campus, out coaching, or at one of Nadine's volleyball matches, he was often playing tennis or golf with friends or BK colleagues. His loyalty and love for these
lifelong friends was insurmountable. He was touched and grateful for his many colleagues, friends, and past students and athletes who sent cards and letters, called, texted, and visited him and his wife Terry throughout his illness. Together with friends and family support, Dave and Terry were able to keep going one day at a time. Dave and Terry were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2013 and were married in 2018. Their love and laughter through good health and bad was team magic!
Dave leaves behind his beloved wife Terry Williams, daughter Nadine Williams, stepdaughters Sara Kent, Dr. Tayler (Matt) Feminella, step-grandson William Feminella, sister Denise (Jerry) Quinn, brothers Steve (Peggy) Williams, Rick (Joan) Williams, mother-in-law Carolyn Thornton, sister-in-laws Wendy (Aaron) Bartlett, Kelly (Jim) Eldringhoff, brother-in-law Dan Krahling and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. Dave is preceded in death by Nadine's mother Alexandria Williams, his parents David Rockwell and Agnes "Aggie" Williams and his father-in-law Joseph Arlie "Joe" Krahling, Terry's father.
Dave's funeral will be held at 9:00 am on July 31st at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine, FL. The funeral mass will also be streamed live through the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine's Facebook page, which is located on the cathedral's website below. Additionally, COVID safety protocols for attending the funeral may be found on The Cathedral Basilica website at http://www.thefirstparish.org
.
Dave and his family are eternally grateful for the loving care he received from Community Hospice and Palliative Care and ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Community Hospice or The ALS Association Florida Chapter. Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or The ALS Association Florida Chapter 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619.
