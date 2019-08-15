|
|
DiMattia
It is with the greatest sadness to announce the passing of David Christopher DiMattia on August 11, 2019. David was born on August 5th, 1979 in New Orleans, LA. Growing up in Rincon, GA, David discovered his passion for Scouting at an early age and was extremely active with Pack 165 and Troop 665. His dedication was evident as he earned the highly coveted Eagle Scout rank, invited to the Order of the Arrow and earned 3 Eagle Palms at the young age of 16 in 1995. After graduating High School in 1998, his life would be forever changed when he met the love of his life, Venessa, in October of that year. That love, which lasted a lifetime, would be amplified with the birth of their son Ocean on September 30, 1999. Together, the trio embarked on their adventures through life when they moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2000. The next 7 years David explored his passion for cars by joining Jax Dubs Car Club and shared his love for VWs and NOPI Nationals with his ever growing group of friends. In 2008 his son Ocean expressed interest in Scouting and to David's delight he was once again in the fold of the Boy Scouts of America. His life then took on his most passionate role of leading young Scouts and watching his son grow in his footsteps through the ranks. David became a Den Leader with Pack 268 and then later Assistant Scout Master in 2011 - 2014 and finally Scout Master with Troop 268 from 2015 - 2018. His love for Scouting and his son took him on camping adventures throughout the Southeast and as far as Philmont in New Mexico. He was also continuously active with the North Florida Council Order of the Arrow, Troop 268 Venturing Crew and devoted to the progress of young men in Scouting. During those years David gained countless friends and forged relationships that would stand the test of time. David was an avid hunter and spent his time outside of Scouts hunting deer, gator, hog and fishing with his nephew/hunting buddy Blake. David's determination to always help those in need, his ardent confidence in himself and maintaining bravery in the face of opposition exemplified his dedication to the Scout Law. David leaves behind countless friends and family including his wife Venessa; sons, Ocean and Parker of Jacksonville, FL; mother and father, Mike and Patricia Risinger of Rincon, GA; sister, Priscilla of Guton, GA; brother, Quinton (dec.); nephews, Blake and Oliver of Guyton, GA; Aunt PeeWee and cousins, Chris, Jacquelyn and Jessica Boyd of Springfield, LA.; grandmother, Joyce Risinger of Baton Rouge, LA; Uncle Luke and Vicky DiMattia; cousins, Laura and Lacy, Aunt JoAnn and Cousin Becky Lupo, Aunt Tammy and cousins Sandi and Joshua DiMattia of Independence, LA; Kurt and Beth Risinger, cousins Kristofer and Kevin of Baton Rouge, LA; Uncle Tommy and Auntie Michele and cousin TJ of Ponchatoula, LA; parents-in- law, Freddy and Victalia Velasquez, siblings-in-law Gilbert and Vicki, David and Sarah, Crystal, Damien and Kayla (Brenda) and Marcus and nieces and nephews Anahi, Leo, Michael and Maddie of Navasta, TX and lifelong friend Casey Arnsdorff of Savanah, GA. Venessa would like to acknowledge thanks to BSA Troop 268, Venturing Crew, Trader Joe's and the many friends and family who brought food, love and support during their time of need. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the BSA North Florida Council http://www.nfcscouting.org .
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Church of Eleven22, 4911 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019