Moore
David Earle Moore died peacefully at the McGraw Center for Caring, Mayo Clinic, on August 3, 2020. He bravely battled cancer for decades, fighting it until he no longer could. David was born to Earle and Ruth (Barber) Moore in Palatka, Florida on December 19, 1947. After living in High Springs, Fort White, and Branford, David studied business at the University of Florida, earning his Bachelor's degree in 1969. He began a successful career in banking that took him to Pensacola, Clearwater and, eventually, to Jacksonville. David served in the United States Army Reserve from 1969-1975. Later in life, he worked in commercial and residential real estate, founding Horizon Properties. David held profound Christian faith throughout his life and was active in many local ministries. He had widespread interests and pursuits, including music, Gator football, fishing, and spending time with his family. David was clever, with a quick wit and was known for his kindness and generosity. He had a strong sense of duty, was a model citizen and left a legacy of responsibility that is much admired. David was preceded in death by his brothers, William B. Moore and Charles R. Moore. Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Caroline S. Moore; his son Blaine (Andreea) Moore and their children Cora and Victor; his son Stephen Moore and his child Nikolas; Caroline's daughter Alexandra (Matthew Miller) Blakey and their children Hudson and Archer; Caroline's daughter Susannah (Graham) Parmenter and their children Harper and Olivia; his brother Jim (Carol) Moore; his niece Jennifer (Scott) Walker and their children Gavin and Sydney; his nephew Billy (Myong) Moore; his nephew Chuck Moore (fiancé Micheal Holley); and his niece Sherrie (Shane) Michael.
Services will be held at Victory Lutheran Church (4651 Kernan Blvd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32224) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society
or to the Victory Lutheran Church in Jacksonville would be appreciated.
