On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, David Ellis Crenshaw, passed away at the age of 50. David was born on December 6, 1968 in Jacksonville, FL to Carlton and Doris Crenshaw. He graduated from Valdosta State University in 1991. David was employed by Florida Blue. He loved to fish and enjoyed watching and coaching his children play the sport of their choice. He was an active member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church. He was known for his quick wit, love for the Georgia Bulldogs, joy for life and great smile. David went by many names - Crenshaw, Coach, Cren, Mr. David and his radio name "Blazer Dave." But his favorite name was Dad. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Coursey Crenshaw and their 3 children: Bryce, Davis and Leah Crenshaw. He is also survived by his parents Carlton and Doris Crenshaw and mother-in-law Margie Coursey. David also leaves his brother Michael (Selena) Crenshaw, sisters Fran (Allen) McPherson, Beth (Tim) Gaskin, Katana Crenshaw, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Danielle and Harold Boyett. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin 11801 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 18th at Fruit Cove Baptist Church 501 State Rd 13, Fruit Cove, FL 32259, followed by interment at Oaklawn Cemetery 4801 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32207. Memorial Contributions preferred to the Brain Tumor Network, Community Hospice or Fruit Cove Baptist Church Upward Sports Ministry.

