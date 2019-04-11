|
Mr. David Flowers, Jr passed 04/02/19. Survivors include: wife, Sharonette Flowers; 4 daughters and 1 son; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00am at New Life Community Church, 113 W. 17th St., Rev. Atlas Rankin, pastor. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 11, 2019