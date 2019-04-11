Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for David Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Flowers Jr.

Obituary Condolences

David Flowers Jr. Obituary
FLOWERS
Mr. David Flowers, Jr passed 04/02/19. Survivors include: wife, Sharonette Flowers; 4 daughters and 1 son; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00am at New Life Community Church, 113 W. 17th St., Rev. Atlas Rankin, pastor. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now