Friedline
David P. Friedline, M.D. was born in 1936, the son of a small-town family doctor, Rev. David P. Friedline, M.D. was raised in Northumberland, PA in the 1940s and '50s. He attended Bucknell University (BS) and graduated from Temple University School of Medicine (MD) in 1962. He then went south to Jacksonville, FL where he completed an internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and stayed to practice medicine from 1966 until 1995 as a board-certified Gynecologist (FACOG) birthing some 2000 babies and specializing in reconstructive infertility surgery.
His medical career was cut short at age 59 when an accidentally detached retina resulted in the loss of useful vision in his dominant eye. (A "one-eyed surgeon" was not a good malpractice risk!)
A lifetime follower of Jesus Christ and a born-again believer from the 1970s, Dr. Friedline's avocation was teaching Bible studies--especially Hebraic Heritage—in Sunday School and home groups beginning in the 1960s. Encouraged by his home group, he attended Logos Graduate School in Jacksonville and obtained a Doctor of Religious Philosophy in 2001. Following this, he attended a Bishop's School of the International Communion of Christian Churches (ICCC) being ordained a Deacon and then a Presbyter in 2005 in the Communion. Subsequently, he taught a variety of subjects to seminary students at both Logos and the ICCC Bishop's school in Jacksonville, FL. Rev. Friedline's teaching ability was severely curtailed by the onset of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2008 with the initial symptoms being severely limited speech. In 2013 he had the additional diagnosis of lymphoma for the Lord to do battle with. Rev. Friedline has self-published a number of texts and teaching videos for local use in Sunday schools, home groups, and seminary classes; however, the book is his legacy, "The Extended Family of Jesus" (Amazon).
He is survived by his loving wife Dolores Friedline and four children: Rodger J. Friedline of Jacksonville; David L. Friedline of Jacksonville; Jon P. Friedline of Atlanta; Suzanne Friedline Ferber of Jacksonville; and four grandsons, Joshua, Daniel, George, and Gaston. He succumbed to complications of ALS on November 14, 2019. He was 83.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Hardage - Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
A Celebration of Dr. Friedline's Life will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019