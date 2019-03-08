CARTER

David G. Carter, 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 5th, at home. David was born in Clintonville, Wisconsin to George and Margaret Carter. After completing his high school education in Clintonvillle, he went on to earn Associate Degrees at Fox Valley Technical Institute and Bethany Lutheran College both in Wisconsin.

He enjoyed a long and successful career in sales which he found very rewarding. Most recently, he was associated with Watson Realty Corporation as a member of the Menton & Ballou Group. Throughout his life, he was an active participant in sports, namely, tennis and pickleball which provided him with the opportunity to cultivate lifelong friendships in which he took great pleasure.

A major focus of his life was always his family. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. After marrying his wife, Pat, they blended their families and eventually he became a grandfather, a role which he fully embraced. He truly enjoyed spoiling the grandchildren who had nicknamed him "TaTa", a title he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, daughter, Katie Carter, step-children, Chris Marlier and Ashley (J.R.) Casto and grandchildren, Dallas, McKenna and Sadie. He is also survived by his father, George, his sisters, Chris (Todd) Thoma and Peggy (Mark) Tagliapietra and several nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Margaret.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Services will be on Friday, March 8 at 11 AM in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel with interment to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. (904) 737-7171.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019