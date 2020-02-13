Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Kaye Neil Henderson of Jacksonville Florida passed away February 10, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, AL on June 10, 1933. Graduated Phillips High School In Birmingham 1950 as class President and Valedictorian. In 1954, graduated Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from Virginia Military Institute. Distinguished Military Graduate in top 20 percent of class. Shortly thereafter he married his high school sweetheart Betty Belanus Henderson. Kaye was then commissioned a First Lieutenant in the U.S Air Force and retired as a Captain. In 1970 the family moved to Jacksonville and he joined Reynolds, Smith and Hills. In 1987 he was appointed Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation by Governor Bob Martinez. Kaye was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2013 and granddaughter Roslyn Henderson in 2016. Kaye is survived by his children, David S. Henderson (Karen), Alan D. Henderson (Lori) and Helen H. Jones (Mike), 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Hobbies were a love/hate relationship with golf and his unbridled passion for the University of Alabama football. Funeral arrangements for a family service are still being finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation's to the Northeast Florida Virginia Military Institute Alumni Association, 30 Fox Valley Dr Orange Park, FL 32073. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
