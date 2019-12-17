|
|
Howard
Obituary for David Asbury Howard
David Howard lived the dream. Before settling down in Jacksonville in 1945, this Depression Era son from Black Creek, NC had picked tobacco, reported for The Daily Tar Heel, and recently returned to the States as a WWII Vet. He had two wonderful marriages, first for 52 years to Kitty Jo Hickman and then for over 16 years to Nancy Cavanaugh Tucker. In 1952 recognizing the need for expanding news and information reporting covering the maritime industry and its customers, he developed a series of local then regional publications that in 1974 morphed into American Shipper, an award-winning global publication.
David was a man of ideas. He kept his mind sharp and was an avid reader of science, history, culture, and philosophy. He loved vigorous dialogue, especially when it came with a scotch and water. He challenged his kids, grandkids, friends, and colleagues to expand their minds and he never let them rest comfortably with an untested conviction. His parents, Fred and Annie, were educators, and so was he in his own way.
David was not a beholder of the things of the world. Material objects only had a utilitarian purpose. He would drive his cars and keep them on life-support until his mechanic said, "There is nothing else we can do." The only purchase of which he was genuinely proud was buying an unabridged set of Encyclopedia Britannica in the 1960's when his oldest son was entering high school. He expected his kids to read it regularly.
David loved the beach, the mountains, and his beloved Okefenokee Swamp, where he frequently hosted board meetings and personal celebrations. He took the road less traveled, especially in the mountains where he discovered unseen vistas, flowing streams, and rocks fit for a picnic. He had an incredible sense of direction and was never lost, so he says, and would eventually find his way back to civilization.
He passionately tended to his flowers, especially his "Rose Garden" at Nancy's house. He fed the birds, and squirrels, becoming an expert in their comings and goings. He walked daily but at only one speed, fast. His grandsons were expected to keep up. He enjoyed a leisurely bike ride, preferably in tandem with his spouse or grandsons.
Upon receiving a shipping industry Man of the Year award in New York, David was called "The most stubborn man in the world" by the leader of one of the most powerful labor unions in America, who then added, "He is also the most principled and honest man I ever met." No one disputes this description. He had strong opinions and did not worry about being politically correct. This was never a problem until his ears began to fail him and he would sometimes express his ardent opinions, whether based on hard facts or just instincts, loudly in public places.
He would have liked to live to 100 following the steps of his three siblings. He lied with the most honorable of women telling everyone he was only 16. In May this year he proudly celebrated, as he called it, his "Evangelical Birthday" and began telling people he was now 100, even though his 100th birthday would be this upcoming Valentine's Day.
David was predeceased by his first wife Kitty Jo, his brother Fred, and a great grandson Anthony. He is survived by his second wife Nancy, his kids, David (Sarah), Kathy, Hayes (Elizabeth) and Linn (Rori), Nancy's kids Jane (Nick) and Mary (Bruce), 10 grandsons David III, Robert (Steph), Jeff (Katie), Eddie (Fiancé Clare), Ned, Matt (Beth), Hardy (Helen), John (Mara), David B, and Jason and 9 great grandkids Angelina, Corina, Aidan, Georgia, Emilia, Nora, Liam, Ezra, and Gavin, and his two older sisters Margaret and Frances.
Please, don't send flowers. However, memorials can be made in David's honor to the Okefenokee Swamp Park Foundation Education Fund at 5700 OSP Road, Waycross, GA 31503.
A public Celebration of David's life will take place on Friday December 20 at 3:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 4801 San Jose Blvd, officiants The Rev Dr. Carol DiGiusto and The Rev Dr. Linn W Howard.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019