David Judson "Dave" Bahn, age 79, passed away peacefully at the Anne and David McGraw Center for Caring, Community Hospice of Northeast Florida campus on April 19, 2019.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Josephine (Jo) Rhodes Bahn, daughters Betsy Bahn (sp. David Maddox, grandson Alex Bahn) and Katie Bahn (granddaughters Tess DePotter and Courtney DePotter). He is also survived by cousins too numerous to count throughout Pennsylvania and New England, all of whom he treasured.

Born 03/08/1940 to George C. and Alice M. Bahn in Danielson, CT, Dave grew up in New Hampshire. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1958, where he was a member of the Honor Society. He studied Math at Middlebury College in Vermont, graduated Cum Laude in 1962, and was Phi Beta Kappa. It was there he met fellow student, Jo Rhodes. They married in 1963. She was his dearest friend and the love of his life.

Dave went on to earn a master's degree from Harvard, where he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. He taught briefly at the Emma Willard School in Troy NY, before moving with his wife to Atlanta, GA to study Actuarial Science at Georgia State University. Dave finished his second Master's degree in 1967, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Betsy. In 1969, following the birth of their second daughter, Katie, Dave achieved the status of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. Even with these accomplishments, Dave identified himself first as the "best off-key lullaby singer ever," a title which his daughters will both defend and be forever grateful.

Dave's work took him to Louisville, KY, and ultimately to Jacksonville, where he eventually retired as Executive Director of the Actuarial Science Department for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield of Florida. As much he enjoyed his hobbies of photography and computer science before retirement, it was his love of travel and genealogy that took hold afterward. He delved deeply into family roots going back to the colonial period.

Dave was an active member of the Jacksonville chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. During his time with the organization he held the titles of chapter Secretary and Treasurer. Additionally, Dave was the SAR 2014 recipient of the Chapter Distinguished Service Medal.

Dave was also active in other organizations. Credits include past State President, State Treasurer, and the Fort Caroline Past President and current Treasurer of the Huguenot Society of Florida, Inc., and past treasurer of the Southern Genealogist's Exchange Society, Inc. He was a founding member of the local chapter of the National Society Descendants of Colonial Indentured Servants and enjoyed a membership to the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War as well.

A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 2001 University Blvd West, Jacksonville, Florida 32217 on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Lakewood Presbyterian Church or Northeast Florida Community Hospice.