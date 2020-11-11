Browning
David Larry Browning, Sr., 74, of Folkston, GA passed away Monday, November 9 in Jacksonville, FL.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13 at 11:00 AM at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Trent Long officiating. Burial will follow in Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, Georgia 31537.
