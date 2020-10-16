McCullough
David Lawrence McCullough, age 67, passed away peacefully at home in Jacksonville, Florida on September 26, 2020 from ALS. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years Patricia Stanukinos McCullough; his devoted son Devin C. McCullough (Nikki) and grandson Ryker McCullough, his mother-in-law, Alva W. Stankinos, who thought of him as a son. David is also survived by his brother Bruce McCullough of Chicago and his daughters Jean and Ann, his sister Kathleen Lyman of Albany, New York and her daughters Sarah Lyman and Emily Sturman. He is preceded in death by his father J. Howard McCullough of Buffalo, New York and his mother Venice Duncan McCullough Palmer Malone of Chicago. He is also survived by an uncle and his cousins.
David was born on May 24,1953 in Elmira, New York. David received his B.A. in Anthropology from SUNY Potsdam. He received his graduate degree in Archaeology from USF. David started his career in archaeology working for the U. S. Park Service at the Natchez Trace Parkway. He spent the next 33 years working for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers. After his retirement from the Army Corps of Engineers in 2014, David's favorite sentence was "Every day is Saturday!".
David and Pat shared a love of travel especially to far-flung archaeology sites. They were fortunate to have visited Cambodia with Michael Coe and loved Peru so much they went twice. Their final adventure was to Cuba with the Archaeological Conservancy to celebrate their 25th Anniversary. David and Pat are thankful they traveled when they were young enough to enjoy it.
There will be no service due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on-line to the ALS Association, Florida Chapter or mailed to the ALS Florida Chapter, Inc., 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, Florida 33619 or on-line to the Archaeological Conservancy.
Integrity Funeral Home and Cremations served the family.
