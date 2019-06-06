|
Funeral Service for David Leonard Hallback, 72, will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary Church, 2360 Kings Road, Rev. Dr. John Newman, Pastor. He is survived by 7 children, 3 sisters, a brother, sister in law, other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at the Church at 10:30 a.m. He will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel of HARRIS MORTUARY, TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808,
