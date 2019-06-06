Home

HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 598-9808
Reposing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary Church
2360 Kings Road
View Map
David Leonard Hallback Obituary
HALLBACK
Funeral Service for David Leonard Hallback, 72, will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary Church, 2360 Kings Road, Rev. Dr. John Newman, Pastor. He is survived by 7 children, 3 sisters, a brother, sister in law, other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at the Church at 10:30 a.m. He will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel of HARRIS MORTUARY, TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808,
www.harrismortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 7, 2019
