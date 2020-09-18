MASON
David Causey Mason, 46, passed away peacefully September 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a battle with ALS. He was born on January 26, 1974 in Jacksonville, FL, the son of Frank Causey Mason, Jr. and Lana Ferber Mason. David was raised in Dallas, Texas and a graduate from Texas Christian University. David spent part of his adult life in California, where he met his wife Deanna Lederer Mason. After her passing, he returned to Florida to raise his children and be closer to his family.
Beloved father, son, and brother, David is survived by his two high spirited and athletic sons, Dylan and Jake. He will be dearly missed by his mother Lana Mason, sister, Carole Mason Blunk (Tony), nieces, Mason, Madison and Mackenzie, and his brother-in-law, Michael Lederer (Stacy), nieces Amanda and Eden, nephew, Ryan, as well as extended family members including his Aunt, Carol Brathune (Robert) and cousin, Christina, and Uncle George Ferber (Joann) and cousins, Craig (Diane) and George. David was predeceased by his wife Deanna Lederer Mason, father Frank Causey Mason, Jr., and loving grandmother Frances Ferber.
David's legacy will be deeply rooted in the countless friendships he nurtured throughout his life. He had an innate gift to communicate, loved music, cowboy boots (like his late father), photography, books and enjoyed walking on the beach with his family looking for shark's teeth.
In accordance with David's wishes, the family will honor him in a private burial ceremony at Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00am. The family is planning a celebration of his life in early 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association in his honor. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
