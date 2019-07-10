Home

David Morrison Obituary
Morrison
David "Keith" Morrison departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019, following a brief illness. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 6910 New Kings Road. The family will accept friends for visitation at the mortuary on Thursday (TODAY) from 5 to 7 p.m. and in the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Mortuary, 4815 Avenue B. (904) 768-0666.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019
