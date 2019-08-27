|
Nelson
David Kenneth Nelson passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on August 25th, 2019 at age 67. After graduating Forrest High school (1969), he earned a BS Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Florida. David was a "born" teacher and enjoyed his career at Jacksonville Heights Elementary. As a teacher, he was highly respected by students, teachers and administrators. David served as Grade Chairman, Patrol Sponsor on SAC Committees, and as Leadership Chairman selected by the faculty. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of teaching and learning with all who met him. Students would say, "Mr. Nelson makes learning fun." David was an avid tennis player. He played on Volvo and USTA Leagues as a 4.0 and 4.5 player going to state and national championships. David played mix doubles and continued to play at Boone Park and Club Trotter. He was indeed a sports fan and a true Florida Gator, attending home games, and loved to RV on the FL/GA weekend. David became an instant Jaguar fan as a season ticket holder starting with their very first game. For twenty-seven years, David and Loraine shared their life as educators, as well as, their passion for traveling, RVing, boating on the Ortega River, and cruising. They were always on the go. He went to all 50 states, Canada, Russia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. David is survived by his wife Loraine, son Trip Long (Nicole); Grandchildren; Paxton and Kendall, Sister; Donna. As an organ donor, he gave the gift of life to those in need. Services in honor of David will be held on Thursday, August 29 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, beginning with a greeting of friends at 11:00 AM, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, to honor his love for dogs, please donate to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019