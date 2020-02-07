|
|
NEUMANN
David G. Neumann, 72, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 3, 1948 to Richard G. and Mary Evelyn Neumann.
Dave had a career in the field of transportation/logistics. During his 21 years at Crowley Maritime, he was well respected by his colleagues and made many lifelong friends.
Dave believed in living life to its fullest. In addition to his wife, he loved fishing, grilling, golf and the Gators. He also enjoyed his dirty martinis and good bourbons. He was a gentle giant; one who kids were attracted to and loved.
Dave is survived by the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Pamela A. Neumann. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila McHugh (Tom), brother-in-law Tracey I. Arpen, Jr. (Sandy), sisters-in-law Patricia D. Arpen and Sandra K. Sullivan; his niece Katherine Arpen and his nephews Chris and Jason Flowers, Michael and Dean Sullivan, and Matthew Arpen; his grand-nieces Gracie Arpen and Ella Sullivan; his grand-nephews Elias and William Arpen, and Jeremiah Sullivan. He also leaves behind his dear friend Al Iannelli who was like a brother to him.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 2:00 pm at Mandarin Lutheran Church, 11900 San Jose Blvd, with the Rev. Anna Figueiro officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dave's memory to the Mandarin Museum & Historical Society, P.O. Box 23601, Jacksonville, FL 32241 or at mandarinmuseum.net.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020