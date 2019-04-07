|
|
MUNCHER
David O'Neal Muncher, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in a local hospital. Mr. Muncher was born in Malvina, Mississippi on July 27, 1940 and was the son of the late Robert Canterbury and Mary Muncher. He was Retired US Navy and also Retired as a Park Ranger for the State of Mississippi. He enjoyed fishing and duck hunting and was a member of the Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270. Mr. Muncher was preceded in death by his parents and 2 siblings: Frank Muncher and Gail Muncher. He is survived by his children: Sylvia Jacobs (Troy); Robert Daryl Mayhugh (Samantha), Lisa Verschueren (Tony), Karen Richardson (Bobby) and Christina Kaisar; grandchildren: Troy "TJ" Jacobs, IV, Becky Newman (Joey), Ryan Baxter, Tyler Baxter (Lee Ann), Michael Mayhugh (Cheri), Sean Verschueren, Adam Mayhugh (Ashton), Aaron Mayhugh (Payton), Krysta Kaisar and Brandy Abdo (Fouzi); great grandchildren: Madison Baxter, Dominic Santoro, Davonte Jamison, Ethan Mayhugh, Conner Bowen, Emilyn Baxter, Alice Baxter, William Abdo, Quin Baxter, Colt Newman, Leo Mayhugh, Liberty Mayhugh and Savannah Mayhugh.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, (Lane #2) with Rev. Alan Patz officiating. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Muncher Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019