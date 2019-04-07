Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Muncher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David O'Neal Muncher

Obituary Condolences

David O'Neal Muncher Obituary
MUNCHER
David O'Neal Muncher, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in a local hospital. Mr. Muncher was born in Malvina, Mississippi on July 27, 1940 and was the son of the late Robert Canterbury and Mary Muncher. He was Retired US Navy and also Retired as a Park Ranger for the State of Mississippi. He enjoyed fishing and duck hunting and was a member of the Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270. Mr. Muncher was preceded in death by his parents and 2 siblings: Frank Muncher and Gail Muncher. He is survived by his children: Sylvia Jacobs (Troy); Robert Daryl Mayhugh (Samantha), Lisa Verschueren (Tony), Karen Richardson (Bobby) and Christina Kaisar; grandchildren: Troy "TJ" Jacobs, IV, Becky Newman (Joey), Ryan Baxter, Tyler Baxter (Lee Ann), Michael Mayhugh (Cheri), Sean Verschueren, Adam Mayhugh (Ashton), Aaron Mayhugh (Payton), Krysta Kaisar and Brandy Abdo (Fouzi); great grandchildren: Madison Baxter, Dominic Santoro, Davonte Jamison, Ethan Mayhugh, Conner Bowen, Emilyn Baxter, Alice Baxter, William Abdo, Quin Baxter, Colt Newman, Leo Mayhugh, Liberty Mayhugh and Savannah Mayhugh.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, (Lane #2) with Rev. Alan Patz officiating. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Muncher Family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.