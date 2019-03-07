|
In Loving Memory of In our Hearts Forever, Your Park Place Family
David Perreault
I'm There
Inside Your HEART
Right now I'm in a
different place, and though we seem apart, I'm closer than I ever was... I'm there inside your heart. I'm with you when you greet each day And while
the sun shines bright,
I'm there to share
the sunsets, too... I'm
with you every night.
I'm with you when
the times are good,
To share a laugh or two, And if a tear should start to fall...
I'll still be there for you. And when that
day arrives That we
no longer are apart,
I'll smile and hold
you close to me...
Forever in my heart.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019