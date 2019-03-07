In Loving Memory of

David Perreault



I'm There

Inside Your HEART



Right now I'm in a

different place, and though we seem apart, I'm closer than I ever was... I'm there inside your heart. I'm with you when you greet each day And while

the sun shines bright,

I'm there to share

the sunsets, too... I'm

with you every night.

I'm with you when

the times are good,

To share a laugh or two, And if a tear should start to fall...

I'll still be there for you. And when that

day arrives That we

no longer are apart,

I'll smile and hold

you close to me...

Forever in my heart.



In our Hearts Forever, Your Park Place Family