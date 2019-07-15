Home

David Roberts Fulford, Jr., passed away on July 8, 2019, at 62 years old. David was a graduate of Episcopal High School and the University of Virginia. He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy (Arthur "Tripp") Browning, III; two granddaughters, Tinsley and Palmer; his sisters, Holly (Kenneth) Soud and Shelly (Mike) Wilson; his brother-in-law, Arthur "Buster" (Debbie) Browning, Jr.; and many other family & friends. A memorial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 18th, at Episcopal Church of The Redeemer, with a reception to follow.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 15 to July 16, 2019
