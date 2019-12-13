Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-2481
Resources
More Obituaries for David Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Romero


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
David Romero Obituary
Romero
ROMERO David Anthony Romero, 68, of Jacksonville, Florida, loving and devoted son, father, grandfather, friend and Navy veteran, peacefully left this earth on December 10, 2019. He was born in Orange Park, Florida and raised by Verona and Waldo Romero. He enjoyed laughter best but also photography, sports and movies (even the bad ones). He never met a stranger (or a good coupon) he didn't like. But most of all, he loved quality time with his family, fiancée and his "buds" (of which he had many).
He is survived by many who will miss his love, support and laughter every day. To name a few: his fiancée Sandra Ward; his father - Waldo Romero, Sr.; his sister - Dianne Romero; his daughter Christina Romero Downes (Doug) and his two granddaughters - Molly and Delaney.
A celebration of life service will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, December 18 at 10am. Reception to follow at the church. The family encourages participants to wear colors in lieu of black.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -