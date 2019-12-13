|
Romero
ROMERO David Anthony Romero, 68, of Jacksonville, Florida, loving and devoted son, father, grandfather, friend and Navy veteran, peacefully left this earth on December 10, 2019. He was born in Orange Park, Florida and raised by Verona and Waldo Romero. He enjoyed laughter best but also photography, sports and movies (even the bad ones). He never met a stranger (or a good coupon) he didn't like. But most of all, he loved quality time with his family, fiancée and his "buds" (of which he had many).
He is survived by many who will miss his love, support and laughter every day. To name a few: his fiancée Sandra Ward; his father - Waldo Romero, Sr.; his sister - Dianne Romero; his daughter Christina Romero Downes (Doug) and his two granddaughters - Molly and Delaney.
A celebration of life service will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, December 18 at 10am. Reception to follow at the church. The family encourages participants to wear colors in lieu of black.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.
