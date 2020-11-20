1/1
David Russell Wiegenstein
1959 - 2020
David Russell Wiegenstein passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1959, in Jacksonville FL NAS Jax Hospital.
David graduated from Robert E. Lee High Jacksonville, FL, class of 1977, where his football jersey name was "Tank".
David graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in construal engineering. This career path took him almost immediately out west to CA and NV, where he fell in love with the desert and settled in the Sierra Nevada area in Washoe Valley.
David was a lover of nature, fishing, and wildlife. He was a quiet soul with always a kind word and a quick laugh. David was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.
Preceded in death by his father Henry George Wiegenstein and mother Marjorie Louise Burgess and brother Michael Henry Wiegenstein. Survived by sisters: Bettina Lynn Scarborough, (Michael) of Ocala Fl, Amy Dahl Wiegenstein (Cindy) of Valdosta, Ga., Judith Jaunita Mills of Hinesville Ga., Sister-in-Law, Carol Wiegenstein (wife Micheal) of Melbourne FL. and many nieces and nephews." His ashes will be interred in Memorial Gardens at St. Peter's Episcopal Church where he was a member of the Vestry. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N Division Street, Carson City, NV 89703
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
