David T. Rutkowski born 1/12/1960, raised in Jacksonville Florida, graduated class of 1976 from Andrew Jackson High School passed away May 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. After graduating high school David retired Captain with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue with 20 years of service. Survived by Carol Rutkowski, wife; son, David T. Rutkowski Jr; father, Guy Wolfe Sr; brother, Guy Wolfe Jr; sister, Debbie Mixon, preceded in death Mother, Mary Wolf. Patterson Cremation Funeral Service, Valerie P. Glover, FDIC
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 10 to June 11, 2019