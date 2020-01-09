|
St. Clair
David (Davy/Dave) St.Clair, a successful businessman and long-time resident of Jacksonville, FL, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019, at the age of 70.
David is survived by his children, Cory St.Clair, Vanessa Lain and Lori Gubbini; his sisters Patricia Parrish, Diane Foster, Debra Palmer, half-sister Debbie Ralph; his brothers Billy St.Clair and Daniel Greene; numerous Grandchildren, Nephews, and Nieces.
David was born in Arkansas on August 11, 1949, to Johnson (Bud) Monroe St.Clair and Juanita Jeanette Bodiford. He joined the Navy in 1970 and during Viet Nam, David served honorably as a Naval Aviation Radar Maintenance Technician. Throughout his career, he served many roles while managing/consulting businesses in the retail/convenience store/gas station industry across numerous states.
David was known for his integrity, organization, strong work ethic, style, great sense of humor, and a strong desire to support and care for the family and friends he loved. He enjoyed spending his 'down-time' out in the sun, listening to music with a cold drink in his hand, or on a golf course working on his slice. David had a love of classic rock music, old movies, good jokes, and collecting memorabilia/antiques.
David was preceded in death by his father Johnson (Bud) Monroe St.Clair, mother Juanita Jeanette Bodiford and step-father, CSM Virgil Riley Greene (Ret).
A private family ceremony will be planned to celebrate his memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020