David Leroy Starling, 81, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, retired from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church, 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville, FL with visitation held 1 hour prior to service from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will follow in HOLLY HILL MEMORIAL PARK, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019