Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
(904) 282-9336
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westside Baptist Church
7775 Herlong Road
Jacksonville, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside Baptist Church
7775 Herlong Road
Jacksonville, FL
More Obituaries for David Starling
David Starling


1938 - 2019
David Starling Obituary
Starling
David Leroy Starling, 81, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, retired from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church, 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville, FL with visitation held 1 hour prior to service from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will follow in HOLLY HILL MEMORIAL PARK, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
