COOK

David Thomas Cook, 67, made his transition to heaven on January 30, 2019 during his fight with cancer. He was born December 27, 1951 to Edwin Duncan and Wanda Mary (Mackiewicz) Cook. Raised in Abington, MA, he was known as Tom by relatives and childhood friends. An avid fan of the Patriots and Dan Marino, David was a Master Electrician who had a passion for sharing God's word. Generous to all, he was quick to give the shirt off his back. David is preceded by his parents, and his sisters, Wanda Elaine and Janice Marie Cook. David is survived by his brother, Mike Cook and wife Peggy; his four children, Marissa (Charlie) Campbell, Mark Cook, Danielle (Harry) Shaub, Rachael Cook; four grandchildren, Brianna, Sydney, Logan, and Anna; niece and nephew, Michelle and David; and many cousins. A memorial service to honor David's life will be held in Jacksonville, FL in February. David will be greatly missed by family and friends. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019