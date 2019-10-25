Home

Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Friendship Hall at First Presbyterian Church
Green Cove Springs, FL
1934 - 2019
David Troyer Obituary
Troyer
LCDR David Dee Troyer, USN Ret., 84, of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1934 in Cheyenne, WY to the late Ora Jacob and Almeda (Williams) Troyer. Mr. Troyer came to the area with the United States Navy in 1979 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs. In 1959 he graduated from the US Naval Academy and went on to graduate school in Monterey, CA. He loved America and was devoted to his country.
Mr. Troyer is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Nelle B. Troyer; daughters, Kathy Troyer Buell (Linc), Terri Troyer Waldrep (Brian), Tami Harrell (Bobby), Tana Hunsley (Brian), Shea Shahrestani (Ferris) and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 2:00pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. A memorial service with full military honors will begin at 3:00pm with Reverend Mark Hults and Dr. Joe Porfidio officiating. A reception with a celebration of his life will follow at the Friendship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
