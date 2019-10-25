|
Troyer
LCDR David Dee Troyer, USN Ret., 84, of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1934 in Cheyenne, WY to the late Ora Jacob and Almeda (Williams) Troyer. Mr. Troyer came to the area with the United States Navy in 1979 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs. In 1959 he graduated from the US Naval Academy and went on to graduate school in Monterey, CA. He loved America and was devoted to his country.
Mr. Troyer is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Nelle B. Troyer; daughters, Kathy Troyer Buell (Linc), Terri Troyer Waldrep (Brian), Tami Harrell (Bobby), Tana Hunsley (Brian), Shea Shahrestani (Ferris) and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 2:00pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. A memorial service with full military honors will begin at 3:00pm with Reverend Mark Hults and Dr. Joe Porfidio officiating. A reception with a celebration of his life will follow at the Friendship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs.
