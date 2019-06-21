FOSTER

David Wayne Foster "Big Wave Dave," 69, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by his family at home in Green Cove Springs. He was the husband of Suzanne Foster and they shared 44 years of a loving marriage. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of F. Waldo and Mary F. Foster. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and his daughters, Amanda Crouch (husband, Matthew and children, Gavin and Dawson); Ashley Greeley (husband, Brandon and children, Avery and Peyton); his mother, Mary F. Foster, and sister, Janet L. Foster. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 116 Foxridge Rd. Orange Park, FL at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. David loved the beach and the Beach Boys so please join us in your tropical attire for his Celebration of Life! In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a gift donation be made to the Kiwanis Foundation. You may send your donations to the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville at 5510 Milmar Circle, Jacksonville, Florida 32207.

