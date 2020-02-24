|
David William Terbrueggen passed from this life on February 24, 2020. David was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in New Hyde Park, NY, and Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1958, where he was active in photography and the Civil Air Patrol. He went on to work for Independent Life Insurance as their leading salesperson and DuBois Chemical for several years before settling in at Gordon Thompson Chevrolet (subsequently renamed Jerry Hamm Chevrolet), where he spent over forty-five years as a Legion of Leaders Salesperson, Chevrolet's highest honor. Thanks in large part to his talent and compassion, many of his clients were multi-generational, garnering a vast number of friends over the years. David was a noted authority on Smith & Wesson, having been published in several historical firearms books. He was also an avid collector of coins and stamps. He is survived by his three sons, Tony Terbrueggen (Rosie Terbrueggen), Steve Terbrueggen (Lisa Terbrueggen) and Dan Terbrueggen (Tina Cosgriff-Terbrueggen), sisters Mari Terbrueggen and Susan Terbrueggen and brothers Buddy Terbrueggen, Tom Terbrueggen, and Michael Terbrueggen. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Megan Bhakuni, Amanda Terbrueggen, Tyler Watts, Josh Terbrueggen and Ariel Terbrueggen, a great-grandchild, Loki Fernandez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Historical Catholic Church at 4214 Loretto Rd. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Mass will begin at 9:30 A.M. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Coast No More Homeless Pets in Jacksonville FL.
