Dawn Mohr Martin, 71, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on May 20, 2019. Dawn was born in Bennett, SC to Andrew H. and Dorothy E. (Surles) Mohr, both deceased. Dawn is survived by her sons, Michael (Rebecca) and Damon (Lori) Martin, granddaughters Amanda (Jamie) Still and Ashleigh Martin. After graduating from Terry Parker High School in 1965, Dawn joined ACL and retired from CSX after 42 years. Dawn supported many charitable functions at work and in her community and always made herself available to assist friends and family. Her memory will always be carried in our hearts.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019
